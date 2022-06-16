Jack Cole was "pretty stoked and relieved" to be selected in the NSW under 19s squad for the upcoming State of Origin game.
On Thursday, the Orange CYMS junior was named alongside the likes of South Sydney forward Davvy Moale and Canberra lock Trey Mooney for the game on June 23.
Cole, who this year started training full time with the Penrith Panthers youth program, said the hard work he'd put in "was starting to pay off."
"I feel like my game's gotten better and I've learnt a lot more this year," he said.
"I got told at training on Tuesday that I was going to get named, but it all sunk in when the team list actually came out."
As well as playing in the Panthers Jersey Flegg side this season, Cole has also had a run at five-eighth in their NSW Cup team.
While he's not sure what his role will be come Origin, he's happy to contribute in any way possible.
"Hopefully I'll be playing six, but if not then 14 would still be pretty cool. The experience will be unreal," he said.
Cole and the rest of the NSW side will head into camp on Saturday, in preparation for next Thursday's game at Leichhardt Oval.
The match will be broadcast on the Nine Network and Fox Sports, while each under-19s team will also be permitted to select two NRL or NRLW contracted "marquee" under-20s players for the match.
With Central West and NSW Blues players like Jack Wighton and Kotoni Staggs to look up to, Cole hopes that one day, he too can be a beacon of hope for juniors out west.
"Seeing them come from country towns where I've come from, it proves to you that it's possible," he said.
"You don't just have to be from the big smoke. It's encouraging and inspiring as well to see those boys playing Origin.
"I've just got to keep working hard. Keep my head down and bum up and keep working."
The U19s match will kick off the 2022 Representative Round weekend with Women's State of Origin to follow on Friday, international test matches on Saturday before men's State of Origin on Sunday completes the round.
The NSW Blues squad who took part in Game One in Sydney includes former NSW pathways players Cameron Murray, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton.
The full under 19s NSW squad is: Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Michael Asomua (Canberra Raiders), Jack Bostock (Illawarra Steelers), Max Bradbury (Newcastle Knights), Oskar Bryant (Tweed Seagulls), Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers), Toby Couchman (Illawarra Steelers), Jaylan De Groot (Tweed Seagulls), Samuela Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Oryn Keeley (Newcastle Knights), Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers), Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders), Tyler Moriarty (Sydney Roosters), Brandon Morkos (Canberra Raiders), Larry Muagututia (Parramatta Eels), Jonah Pezet (Melbourne Storm), Charlie Thompson (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Brandon Tumeth (Wests Tigers), Thomas Weaver (Tweed Seagulls), Jacob Webster (Illawarra Steelers). Coach: Andrew Ryan.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
