Central Western Daily

Orange ambulance response times quicker than most in NSW

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:04am, first published June 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STATE TREND: Ambulances in Orange are quicker to respond to calls than their metropolitan counterparts.

AMBULANCES in Orange are taking longer to arrive at the scene of an emergency but they are still ahead of the state average.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.