THEY dragged him away from his comfort zone once but this time, Australian folk star Eric Bogle is embracing a partnership with the Orange Male Voice Choir.
Bogle and the OMVC will reunite this month for Encore! Eric Bogle and Friends in Concert, to be staged in Orange and Bathurst and after the success of their first collaboration in 2019, the Scottish-born singer-songwriter is looking forward to it.
But it was a far different story back in 2019 when the idea to perform with the Orange group was first floated. In that instance, it was the promise of arrangements by choral genius Paul Jarman that finally persuaded Bogle to give it a try.
"I was not so much sceptical but a bit apprehensive. I'd sung with a choir a couple nights before and it was all ad-hoc, just one one song, it worked alright but nothing fantastic so I was just a wee bit apprehensive," Bogle, who is Scottish-born but moved to Australia when he was 25, said.
"But the fact that Paul Jarman was going to be involved was a plus.
"He's just a wonderful musician. Once I knew he was going to be involved I thought well, we'll give it a bash.
The thing about the choirs, once you get people together, teach them their parts and get them to sing together, it just lifts the sound and the song and the people themselves so much higher.- Eric Bogle
"And it was wonderful. I really enjoyed it."
Jarman is a composer, musician and conductor who has written over 200 commissioned works. A highlight of his work was a piece called Thankyou Martin Luther King, written for the Boston City Singers and performed for Barack Obama in the White House in October 2015.
Now in his late 70s, Bogle hasn't revisited working with a choir since the 2019, with the exception of a couple casual performances at festival concerts.
"Choirs are most powerful musical entities," Bogle said, explaining that in the right hands, a choir can overcome the obvious obstacle of individual singing capabilities.
"Most Welsh people for instance say that most Welshmen are born with wonderful singing voices and that's bollocks, there as bad singers as the rest of them. A lot of people think, oh we can sing alright. They can't.
"But the thing about the choirs are, once you get people together, teach them their parts and get them to sing together, it just lifts the sound and the song, and the people themselves, so much higher."
SIGNATURE song The Band Played Waltzing Matilda, and a couple of old favourites will feature at the June concerts but Bogle said he's also given Jarman licence to score a couple of songs from his most recent album, The Source of Light.
Bogle admitted he is curious to see how they'll sound.
"I'm really looking forward to that as well," he said.
"The great thing about being a songwriter is once, if somebody with talent records one of your songs it just lifts the songs to a level you never dreamed of when you wrote the song.
"The same things are true with a choir, I can't wait. There's a couple of songs I've written - I really can't wait to hear what a choir does with them. And that's not bullshit, I'm really looking forward to it.
In particular is an acapella track from A Source of Light, titled If I Should Wake.
"[Paul Jarman] asked me if there were any songs I though he could use, I thought of that one, I thought it would be perfect.
"Again, it's very much incumbent on Paul, he's the man who will arrange it for the choir. I would have no idea how to do that. So when I turn up at the rehearsal, it will be a totally new experience for me. I have no idea what to expect.
"To me, being a songwriter, the main impetus is the new stuff. I can't wait to hear what Paul has done."
However, Bogle said he is protective of his songs, and how they are presented.
"I'll have to be fairly callous as well. If I think it doesn't work, then I've got to say no, I don't think this will work. But I've such faith in what they did the last time I really can't see that scenario coming up."
ESTABLISHED close to 100 years ago, the Orange Male Voice Choir is among Australia's oldest choral groups, and the oldest in regional Australian.
It has performed overseas, including London's Albert Hall.
Choir member Don Harvey said working with Bogle in 2019 had also been a landmark moment.
The link was first made through social media by long-time choir member Ken Fishpool, a fan of Bogle's music, who eventually asked the folk legend if he'D be interested in a collaboration.
"So he and his band came up and we put on two fantastic concerts, one at the Bloomfield Hall and one at the Civic Centre," Mr Harvey said.
Mr Harvey said the OMVC spent a lot of time rehearsing Paul Jarman's arrangements.
"[Jarman] has been a friend of the Orange Male Voice Choir for some time and has written us two of our own songs," Mr Harvey said.
One concern was the two very different venues, the purpose equipped Orange Civic Theatre and then the rustic Bloomfield Hall were acoustics could vary.
"Both were hugely successful and Eric, look, he loved it," Mr Harvey said.
"It's a musical experience," Mr Harvey said.
"For me, and I haven't been in the choir for as long as many of members, who have been there 10, 20, beyond years, I've been in for five or six years now and that's was the highlight of my musical experiences.
"To sing with someone of the calibre of Eric Bogle, it's a pretty extraordinary one, but the scores that Paul Jarman wrote for us were so good, it was a fantastic experience."
APPREHENSIVE at first, Bogle said he knew after 10 minutes of rehearsal working the OMVC would produce a quality performance.
"The choir had obviously put the work in. They'd done their parts. It wasn't a bunch of amateurs opening their throats and letting their bellies rumble. It was people who knew what they were doing."
But he said, the audience always has the final say.
"The reaction of the people in Orange was just incredible. I know the choir were chuffed and so was I.
"So we're going for round two and see how that works."
Tickets for Encore! Eric Bogle and Friends in Concert are now on sale.
Orange Civic Theatre on Friday, June 24. Tickets are available at the theatre or through Ticketek.
KeyStone 1889 in Keppel Street Bathurst, on Saturday, June 25. Tickets go to keystone1889.com/ticket-event.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
