A luxury property that sold for $2.6 million in May last year is slated for bulldozing to make way for another west Orange subdivision.
Development company UPG 238 Pt Ltd has applied to Orange City Council to demolish a modern five-bedroom, two bathroom home with extensive living space at 60 Witton Place before converting the 2.17 hectare lot into 11 smaller lots.
The DA also includes demolishing a shed and swimming pool, constructing a cul de sac and extending the nearby Bowman Avenue onto the property.
The house is surrounded by extensive gardens featuring ornamental trees which will be cleared if the DA is successful.
The lot will then be divided into 11 Torrens title lots ranging in size from 1240 to 1656 square metres providing the applicant is successful in navigating the Orange Local Environment Plan for the area which has a minimum lot size of 1500m but does have a mechanism for alterations.
The property previously sold in October 2002 for $190,000.
Also on exhibition at Orange City Council until June 29 is a plan to add extra farm-stay accommodation at Millthorpe Truffles on Bowd Road 2km north of Millthorpe.
The property, owned by Greg and Lorretto Good, already has one farm stay cabin in a converted outbuilding but the couple is applying to place another in the midst of the two hectare, 800-tree truffiere.
The building will be two levels, with the first level giving guests a view in line with the tree canopy.
The construction of two free-standing carports is also part of the application.
Millthorpe Truffles, which also runs a suffolk sheep stud on the balance of the almost 28 hectare property, has been producing truffles since 2005 and lays claim to producing the first truffle harvested in NSW.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
