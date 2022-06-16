PEOPLE are still willing to spend money on antiques but, these days, they have to be functional.
That's the trend according to dealer Graeme Davidson, who will make his annual pilgrimage from Ballarat to set up a stall at this weekend's Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair at the Orange Function Centre in Eyles Street.
Mr Davidson, who has been taking part in Orange Zonta's antique fair for about 25 years, will be one of 28 dealers returning with their quirky goods and chattels, while there will also be six new dealers setting up shop.
The Macquaire Dictionary describes an antique as an item 'belonging to former times as contrasted with modern' and that will be the case this weekend with period jewellery, French, English and colonial furniture, porcelain and crystal and other bric-a-brac on offer.
"It's well supported. I've got regular clients and customers that come to fair each time. They might not buy each year but it's nice to keep contract with them and also you pick up new clients," Mr Davidson said.
Mr Davidson said Orange's relatively stable economy made his yearly commitment worthwhile but he said people were now taking a more pragmatic approach to prospective purchases.
"Things have to be generally functional, they've got to have a use," he said.
"Everyone is cautious about spending money but if it's functional, they can justify it. A nice kitchen table, a dresser, things like that will sell because people have a need for it.
"If it's a decorative piece that sits on the corner, it's a bit harder to sell.
"The other things that sell are quirky things, something a bit off centre, something a bit unusual, will sell because of the uniqueness to it."
Mr Davidson, who runs Woodshed Antiques in Ballarat, goes to around 14 antique fairs a year but rates Orange highly, thanks to the venue, the Orange Function Centre, and the size of the fair. He said it's capacity to draw visitors from other centres like Cowra, Bathurst, Dubbo and Mudgee added to its attraction.
Things have to evolve and you work out whether you evolve with it, and we're trying to do that.- Zonta secretary Frances Young on the future of the antiques fair
"And the quality of stock is always very good," he said.
This is the 38th fair Orange Zonta has run and proceeds from the $10 entry fee will go towards the fight against domestic violence.
Last year the fair raised $8000 which was shared between Housing Plus's The Orchard, Orange Family Support Services and breast cushions, which are made by the Zonta members.
Zonta secretary Frances Young admitted the organisation's dwindling membership, there are only 11 on the books, was making the fair a year-by-year proposition.
"Things have to evolve and you work out whether you evolve with it, and we're trying to do that," Ms Young said.
"We're trying to attract a few more members if we can and try and still make ourselves relevant.
"One of the big statements is Zonta says no to domestic violence, it's certainly more prevalent. These are good causes to be raising funds for."
Eftpos will be available at the front door for entry fee while a mobile coffee cart will be onsite.
Doors will open at 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday morning and close at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
