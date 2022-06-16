Central Western Daily

Decorative but useful the trend in 2022, says Orange Antique Fair visiting dealer Graeme Davidson

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAIR GAME: There will be plenty on offer at this weekend's Zonta Antique Fair.

PEOPLE are still willing to spend money on antiques but, these days, they have to be functional.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.