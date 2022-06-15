Central Western Daily

Good spirits: Tony Jones and Kylie Smith hoping whisky launch emulates Spring Hill distillery's gin success

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
June 15 2022 - 9:00pm
GOOD SPIRITS: Tony Jones with Jones & Smith Distillery's two single malt whiskys. Photo JUDE KEOGH

AFTER storming the gin world with its nationally-awarded Epoch range, boutique Orange-district distillery Jones & Smith is hoping to do the same with its first whisky release.

