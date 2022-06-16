You would be hard-pressed to find a player whose nickname better exemplifies their commitment to a club than that of Simon 'The Badge' Badgery, who wears his heart on his sleeve each and every game.
The Emus backrower will be playing his 100th first grade game for the club this Saturday when they host the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Despite being a four-time premiership player since moving to Emus in 2012, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Badgery.
"Those first couple years I was there were a bit tougher," he said.
"We came last the first year and second last the next. It was hard to get into it with a new club, but I found the people at the time were very welcoming."
With the results not going their way, a few failed attempts to get Badgery to switch allegiances came knocking.
"There were plenty of guys trying to get me to go over to Orange City," he said.
"I'd become mates with a few of their guys and they all tried to get me to come over, but once I started at Emus, I knew it was the club for me."
That decision paid off. Grand final victories in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020 solidified his spot in Emus folklore.
"The first title in 2015 against City, that was my first first grade grand final win ever for me. That was quite memorable," Badgery said.
Despite having played for many a year in Bowral growing up, this will be the first time Badgery has notched 100 first XV games for a single club, an achievement he will be proud to tick off.
"I had a rough idea and a feeling that I'd be close to 100. Obviously I've been around for a while, so everyone was saying I'd be close," he said.
"There's been a few injuries in-between and a bit of work and whatnot that's gotten in the way, but to get there is a good feeling."
This weekend's Blowes Clothing Cup match will also have a special meaning behind it. Together with the Boorowa Rugby Club, Emus have invited clubs from around the state to help raise funds for Andrew Regan and Nathan Stapleton, who both suffered severe spinal injuries earlier in the season.
There will be donation buckets around Endeavour Oval when Emus take on the Roos, Regan's former club.
As for the game itself, Badgery is just keen to get their season back on track.
"It's been a different start to the year than we're used to at Emus," he said of their fourth place position on the ladder.
"We're more focused on getting the team back on the winning ways and getting in a good position for the finals."
So does the 36-year-old have any plans on retirement?
"I get asked that question a fair bit," Badgery said with a laugh.
"You're in a different role these days, you're an experienced player and people look up to you which is rewarding in that way.
"The body is still okay. The most important thing is that I'm still enjoying playing football."
The first grade game will kick off at 3.15pm. Elsewhere, Orange City will travel to Forbes to take on the Platypi, while the Cowra Eagles will host the Bathurst Bulldogs.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
