Orange's Kira Churchland named in NSW Women's Premier Cricket team of the year

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
GREAT JOB: Kira Churchland (second from the left) was named in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket team of the season for 2021/22. Photo: NSW CRICKET.

Despite not rolling the arm over for the first half of the season, Kira Churchland has been named in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket team of the season for 2021/22.

