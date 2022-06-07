THE Canowindra Tigers may have got the Woodbridge Cup points, but CSU won plenty of respect at Diggings Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers ultimately won the match 34-20, but a CSU fightback got the Mungoes within two points with 14 minutes to play.
While the Tigers held the clear edge in the size, the Mungoes didn't shirk the physical battle either.
They were qualities that Tigers coach Kevin Grimshaw praised.
"I knew they'd push us, I knew that from the start because they're only young, regardless of the scoreboard they're going to keep coming at you. They did today," he said.
"I was totally impressed by them. Full credit to them, we were on the front foot and going, then all of a sudden they've turned it around.
"From a dropped ball they've scored two tries and got within two points of us, so full credit to them."
Saturday's win was the second in succession for Grimshaw's side against a former Mid West Cup outfit, having downed Oberon 28-16 the previous round.
But Grimshaw is pleased to have CSU, Oberon and Orange United in the Woodbridge Cup this season. Not only do they provide new challenges, but they've added to the camaraderie within the league.
"It's been good to have those [Mid West Cup] sides in, excellent, geeze it's been good. It's great coming here to [Diggings Oval] play a new team too," he said.
Early on in Saturday's round six clash it was an arm-wrestle, the Tigers striking first via halfback Brydon Hughes before CSU's weapon on the wing - Lachie Balcombe - came up with a reply.
But as the half wore on the Tigers began to get on top in terms of possession. That in turn led to points.
Firstly George Lolo stormed over after a penalty tap and seven minutes later after consecutive sets, the Tigers were in again.
Though CSU toiled in defence on their own line - holding up Tigers fullback Jayden Brown - the next play Danny Matthews rolled a grubber in between Mungo legs and Jonico Hardwick won the race to ground it.
That made it 16-4 at the break.
The Tigers had a chance early in the second half go begging - unmarked winger Frazer Ryder unable to catch Matthews' cross-field kick - then they found themselves on the defensive.
Three consecutive penalties had CSU camped on the Tigers' line, but they were unable to capitalise.
It was a miss-kick which had a fortuitous bounce which eventually led to the game's next try. Tigers' winger Nic Curtis was able to regather the ball then found a flying Hardwick on his inside, the centre sprinting 40 metres to score.
With the conversion it was 22-4 to the Tigers, but then came the CSU fightback.
Firstly CSU five-eighth Joe Coady sliced straight through the Tigers and in the following set, James Scott backed up a Zac Hunt line break to add another try to the Mungoes' tally.
When hooker Cal Flanagan dived over between the sticks from dummy half and Coady converted, CSU had closed the gap to 22-20 with 14 minutes remaining.
But that's as close as CSU got. Spurred on by strong carries from lock Nic Barlow and giant second rower Lewis Dwyer, the Tigers lifted.
Two late tries - one from Brown, the other Dan Middleton - ensured Grimshaw's men came away with the win.
The Tigers' record now stands at five wins through six rounds.
"We're good physically, we've just got to put some finesse on the end of it now, which is what they're building to," Grimshaw said.
"We got to Peak Hill and they beat us, we were terrible at Peak Hill, but from there on we've slowly started to build, which is different from last year.
"Also year we peaked at the start, we were going pretty good, this year we're building to it. The five-eighth is new to us, so he's building his way into the side too and the players are getting used to him."
