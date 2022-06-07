For George Connaughton, the chance to be a part of the Wallabies has always been a dream of his.
Now he will have that chance after being appointed as Rugby Australia's logistics and gear manager for the remainder of the year.
The Orange City Lions legend will now embark on tours to the UK, Argentina, New Zealand and around Australia as he gets to turn that dream into reality.
"I got a phone call from Rugby Australia and they indicated that there was a position available if I was interested in it. The rest is history," he said.
"It is surreal and an every day pinching moment."
He embark on a three week camp in Queensland in preparation for the upcoming England test matches.
Asked what he was looking forward to most about the role, he said there was a fair bit to choose from.
"Just getting around those high level elite players and getting to know them, spending time with them," Connaughton said.
"Getting to know the coaching staff as well. I've already done a training camp with them in early April, so I was able to meet them all up there then. Then obviously the travel is a fair carrot to dangle. It's just something I've always enjoyed doing. I don't get too star-struck by these players, they're just like the rest of us. It's going to be an interesting few months."
Connaughton has been part of the NSW Waratahs set up for a decade now, and prior to that, helped out as part of the staff for the Central West Rugby and NSW Country sides.
While he still isn't 100 per cent sure what his day-to-day will look like while on tour, Connaughton is excited to find out.
"Generally it will be on training days that I make sure all the gear is at the facility where we're training. Once they're done we pack it all away, so literally first man in, last man out," he said.
"With the logistics, it's about organising the transport, and I'll have other guys as well, transporting all the gear from game to game, town to town, city to city and country to country.
"There's quite a bit to unfold there and there's quite a good logistics team working in the background."
The first match between the Wallabies and England takes place at Optus Stadium on July 2.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
