It's open season.
That's how most competitions in the Central West look as the winter sport season reaches the halfway point with the long-weekend ahead.
The Peter McDonald Premiership and Blowes Clothing Cup are wide open while Woodbridge Cup will likely go down to three sides. Group 10 League Tag is neck and neck and there's a changing of the guard in New Holland Cup with Mudgee and Rhinos on top.
Results aren't the only shocks in our Central West competitions with plenty of big name signings making their names known.
So here's the top ten biggest shocks from sport in the Central West:
Was there any doubt this would feature at the top?
Round one of the Peter McDonald Premiership was an absolute boil-over as Dubbo CYMS, the side likely to have been placed as premiership favourites, travelled back from Orange with a loss in hand.
Major changes in Orange Hawks' squad meant there was plenty of uncertainty around its squad but the two blues, playing in grey for the match, made an early season statement defeating CYMS 24-22.
CYMS coach Shawn Townsend rightfully described his side as 'pretty poor' against a Hawks side that turned up physically in defence.
Since then, CYMS haven't lost a game while Hawks have plateaued a bit due to an injury crisis.
They won't meet again in the regular season so it remains to be seen if they're pitted against each other in the finals.
What better way to promote the Mid-West and Woodbridge Cup merger than Orange United Warriors signing Josh Dugan, one of the biggest modern day names in rugby league.
News of the signing sent shock-waves through the Central Western Daily sports desk in early March and was undoubtedly the story of the year considering Dugan has represented the Australia Kangaroos and NSW Blues 12-times each.
The experienced fullback has already brought plenty of impact for the Warriors, determined to make a statement in its new competition and will be particularly dangerous at the back end of the season once he's fully comfortable with his side and has an understanding of Woodbridge Cup.
Two weeks ago, Cowra Eagles were flying in the Blowes Clothing Cup.
But such is the nature of the beast, any side can beat anyone on its day and that was the case in round six as Forbes defeated Cowra 31-19.
Coming into the game, Forbes had been victorious in one game out of five while the Eagles were undefeated.
While illnesses did have an affect, the difference in win-loss ratio means Cowra were still more than expected to get the job done.
Legendary scrumhalf Mahe Fanupo was pulling all the right strings for the Platypi as he proved as long as he's around, every team has to be on watch against Forbes.
Since the Central West isn't an Aussie Rules heartland, this signing is probably a little underappreciated.
But, believe me, this is huge.
It's not even a big call to say the Dugan signing is comparable to Lenny Hayes, in terms of on-field talent.
A favourite of former St Kilda coach Ross Lyon, Hayes amassed 297 games for the Saints before working as an assistant coach at GWS Giants.
Unfortunately for Orange Tigers, his debut came on the weekend with the AFL legend kicking two goals.
For Bathurst Bulldogs, no players could recall beating Orange Emus at Endeavour Oval.
That all changed in round one of the Blowes Clothing Cup as Bathurst made its premiership credentials perfectly clear with a 35-31 victory.
The away side turned up ready for an upset and it executed its game plan perfectly in a clash that Bathurst coach Dean Oxley called "worthy of finals football".
Piggy backing the Bulldogs into territory proved to be Emus' biggest issue but coach Pete Bromley important said post-game: "Results matter in April but you don't win grand final's in April."
If Nathan Burns wasn't Central West born and bred than this signing ranks a lot higher, however the former Socceroo will have to settle for sixth.
While there's no set number of games the journeymen will play, he's already made his debut in the Western Premier League and impressed for the 75s.
With 24 Socceroos caps to his name, Burns already makes for an impressive list of signings in the Central West to go with Dugan and Hayes.
In the past few years, the New Holland Cup has been dominated by CSU, Parkes Boars and Narromine Gorillas.
Dubbo Rhinos have consistently waned down the bottom of the ladder, failing to fire of a shot with discipline one of its main issues.
However, the Doug Sandry led side have changed the tide in 2022, currently sitting second, only just behind Mudgee Wombats.
Their 40-0 round one win over CSU sent a statement to the competition that they were ready to play and they haven't let up with a 44-0 smashing of Narromine last week.
At South Dubbo Oval, the Dubbo Demons normally brings out its best.
Traditionally the away trip has challenged the Demons but at home, spots on the bench are limited.
In round two, the Orange Tigers tier one side recorded its first and only win of the season on the South Dubbo Oval turf with a 75-69 victory.
The Tigers were too quick out of the blocks, finishing the first quarter ahead by 25 points with a 38-13 scoreline.
New recruit Andrew O'Brien was on fire for Orange, slotting six goals, as the men in black and yellow returned home with a smile on their faces.
Lyden has been one of the most prominent footballing figures in Orange for a while now.
So when we heard the news that 2022 would be her last season competing with the Western Rams, it definitely pulled at the heartstrings.
The experiences she brought to the representative scene can not be overshadowed, and while her loss will be felt throughout the Rams system, we have no doubt that her impact will be felt for years to come.
Round one of any season can always throw us a few surprises, but I don't think many would have envisioned what the Woodbridge Cup league tag season gave us.
A dominant team in years past, the Blue Heelers have been anything but this season, and it all started with a 60-0 thumping at the hands of the Rhinos.
While Manildra have blitzed the competition so far, it didn't just prove to be a one off for Cargo either, having struggled with a new squad and lack of players all season.
Nevertheless, the fall from grace came fast and hard and for Cargo's sake, we hope they can find their feet soon enough.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
