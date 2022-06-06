Central Western Daily

Proposed 28 lot subdivision on Ploughmans Lane changed to 22 lots after concerns raised about flying fox camp, flood risk

KO
By Kate Oneill
June 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ploughmans Lane is a known haunt for flying foxes. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

A proposed 28 lot housing subdivision on Ploughmans Lane has been reduced to 22 lots due to concerns about impacts on a bat colony and flood risks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Central Western Daily. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.