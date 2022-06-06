A proposed 28 lot housing subdivision on Ploughmans Lane has been reduced to 22 lots due to concerns about impacts on a bat colony and flood risks.
The proposed development is on the section of Ploughmans Lane between Cargo Road and The Escort Way.
Two five acres properties at 267 and 293 Ploughmans Lane are to be subdivided and a road built off Ploughmans Lane to access the new lots.
The proposal was submitted to council late last year but revised due to concerns some of the lots would be located on land at risk of a one-in-one hundred year flood event.
The new proposal has removed all proposed lots from the flood risk area.
Council also expressed concerns about the impacts the development would have on a colony of Grey-headed Flying foxes - a species listed as vulnerable - that camp in trees in the south-east part of the proposed development site.
Ploughmans Lane is one of two well-known flying fox roosting sites in Orange and is commonly used in the summer months.
A flora and fauna report says the revised development "has been designed to minimise the potential for adverse effects on Grey-headed Flying fox."
As part of the initial stages of construction, a conservation area will be established in the south-east corner of the development to protect and enhance flying fox habitat. It will provide a buffer zone of between 30 and metres between the habitat trees and the proposed development.
The development's fauna and flora report also acknowledges the problems communities living in close proximity to flying fox colonies often face, including noise, droppings, smell and damage to vegetation.
To help mitigate any impacts and keep the bats away from the proposed housing development, four Tortured Willows and three Casuarina trees will be removed to create a 30 metre gap between potential roost trees and residential properties.
Short shrubs would be planted to replace vegetation and to hinder flying fox use.
Property owners would also receive information on recommended plants to include - and not include - in their gardens, such as fruit trees, to deter the bats from their property.
The proposed development one of several residential developments being proposed for West Orange.
Land at 5 Carwoola Drive, which is off Cargo Road on Orange's western outskirts is earmarked for 18 blocks while 41 Park Road, will be turned into six lots as part of the Shiralee masterplan to Orange's south.
There are also plans to demolish an existing house at 13 Borrodell Drive on a block of approximately 20,000m2 and replace it with a low density development of 17 lots.
Th development application for 267and 293 Ploughmans Lane is on exhibition for public comment until May 21.
I'm a journalist at the Central Western Daily. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
