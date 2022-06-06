Grab a beanie, stoke up the fire and dig out those thermals - or, better yet, don't leave the house - Orange is on track for its coldest stretch of days in almost 15 years.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Orange to battle to nudge 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, with the former's top of just 4 degrees a whopping 5 degrees below average for June in Orange.
That freezing run will emulate a similar stretch of weather in July, 2007.
While the mercury is expected to be single digits all week - taking the city's string of sub-9 degrees Celsius days to 13, starting on June 29. The last similar string was 12 days in August, 2008.
Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said while our end to the week will be particularly cold, we'll see snow sooner rather than later.
He said it's likely Mount Canobolas - which was on Monday closed to the public by Cabonne Council ahead of the inclement forecast - will receive a good dumping on Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning.
So all that cold air from Antarctica that normally hits other parts of the country is smashing places like Orange.- Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard
He said the forecast points to snowfall as low as 900 metres - Mount Canobolas sits at 1395m.
"It looks like some snow areas in the region will receive between seven and 12 centimetres," Mr Pippard said.
"It'll be a reasonable amount of snow, nothing crazy, and I'd say places like Orange (850m), particularly on Tuesday night, will see wet snow."
Obviously, cold days aren't new to Orange in winter, but Mr Pippard said such an extended stretch of freezing weather was fairly "unusual".
"I would say it's probable that Orange goes on that run of three days without hitting 5 degrees - hitting that record," he added.
"There's so many cold fronts pushing up over the same area and, with that high pressure system floating over South Australia, all the cold fronts are missing them and hitting the east. So all that cold air from Antarctica that normally hits other parts of the country is smashing places like Orange.
"It will be like this for most of the week."
Mr Pippard said from Saturday - which is expected to reach a balmy top of 6 degrees - it's likely we'll see that high pressure system stretch into NSW, resulting in warmer days but colder nights.
"So then we'll likely to see some frost," he added.
