"He just didn't kick down the door, it was like a wrecking ball to a straw house!"
Orange's Jason Belmonte had Professional Bowlers Association commentators in hysterics as he continues to redefine what success looks like on the lanes in the USA, after securing another title and producing an epic 300 game live on television.
Belmonte swept to a decisive win on Monday morning, Australian Eastern Time, claiming the 2022 PBA Tour Finals title in a thrilling two-game final streamed worldwide and televised live on the CBS network across the United States.
Belmonte set up the championship match victory with a perfect 300 in game one, ultimately clinching his 30th career title by defeating England's Dominic Barrett who had run the stepladder with an impressive win in the semi-final against 2021 PBA Tour Finals champion, Anthony Simonsen.
It's been a fantastic season, but it only motivates me more to strive for more.- Jason Belmonte after his latest win
The victory was a historic one for the Australia two-hander, being the first time Belmonte has won five titles in a single season. His previous best was four titles in 2017.
While his latest crown is likely to lock in 2022 Player of the Year honours.
The 38-year-old joined the PBA tour in 2008, and has already claimed player of the year honours six times.
His 14 major titles is more than any other player in the history of the sport, too.
Describing the venue in the Angels of the Wind Casino as 'electric', Belmonte's near flawless display of focus and determination stunned the capacity crowd, with one commentator excitedly roaring "He just didn't kick down the door, it was like a wrecking ball to a straw house!"
"What a ridiculously fun day on the lanes," Belmonte posted to his legion of fans blitzing him with congratulations on social media.
It was Belmonte's 30th career PBA title and his fifth of the season, a feat he said felt "incredible".
"I never take for granted the opportunity to do what I love for a living and today I made sure to grab this opportunity," he added.
"It's been a fantastic season, but it only motivates me more to strive for more," he added.
Belmonte will remain in the US to participate in the upcoming International Bowl Expo in Las Vegas before heading for Portland, Maine for the 2022 PBA League presented by PABST Blue Ribbon tournament early July.
