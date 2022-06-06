Central Western Daily
Breaking

Orange's Jason Belmonte wins 30th Professional Bowlers Association crown

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:05am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Belmonte continues to re-write the record books in the Professional Bowlers Association. Photo: PBA

"He just didn't kick down the door, it was like a wrecking ball to a straw house!"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.