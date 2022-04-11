news, local-news,

BUT wait, there's more. A plan to create 17 lots at a Borrodell Drive address will continue Orange's western expansion. Under the plan, submitted for assessment to Orange City Council last month, an existing house at 13 Borrodell Drive on a block of approximately 20,000m2 will be demolished and replaced with a low density development of 17 lots. The lots will be sized from 850m2 and over and have direct frontage to road infrastructure, which includes footpaths, draining and kerb and guttering, as part of the overarching plan for development in Ploughman's Valley. The site has almost 80 trees of varying health and ethnicity with 10 considered worthy of retention by an arborist. At the other end of the scale, OCC will also consider a proposal to add three more dwellings to an existing home on a 1250m2 block at 21 McLachlan Street. The existing house, which is located in the Endsleigh Heritage Conservation area, is not considered of heritage value according the Statement of Environmental Effects accompanying the development application, however the design for the three new dwellings will be sympathetic to the area. The report also states: "The proposal is for infill development which provides Council and the community with additional land and housing stock opportunities." According the SOEE, the proposal does not meet the minimum site requirement however there is scope for a small variation. If approved, the $750,00 development will require the demolition of a shed and the removal of four trees. Also being assessed by Orange City Council is an amendment to an approved development of 80 lots in south Orange. Applicants Landorange are seeking to amend the DA to include a further five lots to parcels of land within an area bordered by Park Road, Rifle Road Range and Shiralee Road. The application states all lots will remain true to the minimum size standard. Remedial work has already started in the area. This follows the approval of a three stage development for properties at 142 and 158 Lysterfield Road which will be split into 94 lots of varying sizes, continuing the growth of the Shiralee precinct. Under the Orange Local Environment Plan the land is partly subject to a minimum lot size of 700 metres square but several proposed lots are smaller.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/1672f5e6-6614-4e2c-b40b-30e7eae58214.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg