THE Shiralee and Ploughman's Valley development plans will continue the expansion of Orange with three applications before Orange City Council to develop subdivisions ranging from 18 lots to four. Land at 5 Carwoola Drive, which is off Cargo Road on Orange's western outskirts is earmarked for 18 blocks while 41 Park Road, will be turned into six lots as part of the Shiralee masterplan to Orange's south. Consent is also being sought to divide 13 hectares in the southern-most end of Ploughman's lane near Towac Park into a four-lot large residential equine precinct. The development of 5 Carwoola Drive, the land of which rises to north, will involved demolishing a house on the property before drainage and roadworks are carried out. Blocks proposed will vary in size from 850m2 with developers pitching a layout that "maximises energy-efficiency principles". Where practicable lots are rectangular rather than splay shaped while the development application states the subdivision design retains landscape features and will retain significant trees. The development application states the site is adequately serviced with existing and or future connections for sewer, water, stormwater and electricity along Carwoola Drive. The plan for 41 Park Road, which is a single lot fronting what will become the Southern Feeder Road, seeks to maintain the existing home on one large block while splitting off three lots to the north and two to the east facing onto the yet to be developed Montrose Street. Lots will be sized between 3039m2 and 2025m2

