THE OPEN Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show is just around the corner now, with David and Wendy McNab hosting a live auction and family-fun event from their Molong property this Saturday. Determined to raise funds for a new home for Molong's Pantry, the community's food donation hub, the pair are also targeting donations to cover the costs of suicide prevention workshops for people in the town. "We know a number of our friends and acquaintances who have lost family members to suicide," Mrs McNab said. "And not just that, but [rates of] depression are becoming quite an epidemic as well." If they reach the funding goal, a Mental Health First Aid Program would be run by Western NSW Local Health District's Phil Worrad, offered through its Rural Adversity Mental Health Program. "If we can raise enough money, we can cover the costs of two-day RAMHP courses for everybody and anybody which will help us to see and be aware of those struggling or in a bad place," Mrs McNab explained. "To know how to come up alongside them, direct them to the right place, and help them through that rough patch, because it's becoming really, really important that we do something like this. "And we've had such a run of things over the past two years - drought, mouse plagues, floods, COVID - it's just been one thing on top of the other, and people are really struggling. Allocating 10 acres for the event, the McNab property will finally boast its fit-for-a-magazine gardens, with food and beverage stands, live entertainment by November Shorn and Bob Stone, a kids' tent with crazy hair spray, and various market stalls - from jewelry, hampers, crafts and then some. An array of classic muscle cars, vintage trucks and prime tractors will be on display throughout the five-hour event, which will include the Davimac Ultra4 class race vehicle for its gig-goers to check out. Hosting a live auction in the afternoon, the McNab's have also received a mass of different items, donated by residents and business owners across Cabonne, where the day's highest bidders could walk away with anything from signed Jeff Fenech boxing gloves, to handmade welded sculptures, John Deere Big Farm toys, Milwaukee power tools and more. The Open Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show will be held at 76 Spring Vale Lane in Molong on Saturday, March 19 from 10am to 3pm, with entry donations at the gate. The live auction is said to kick-off from 1pm following Molong Advancement Group's barbecue. To find out more, head to the group's Facebook event page, or phone Wendy McNab on 0458 007 059.

