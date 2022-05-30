news, local-news,

THE election may be over, but one of the unsuccessful candidates for Calare has challenged returning MP Andrew Gee to tackle what she says is one of the biggest issues facing regional NSW head on. Stacey Whittaker stood as the candidate for Calare at the federal election on behalf of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, placing fourth with 8.34 per cent of the first preference votes. Among the issues she ran on was the need to improve mobile phone services in regional areas, which continue to lack the level of connectivity available to residents of metropolitan areas. Unable to beat out incumbent Mr Gee, who managed to increase his margin, Mrs Whittaker is keen to see the Member for Calare take on one of her platforms. She said it is essential for him to treat improving phone services in regional areas as a key priority. "I'd certainly like him to be encouraging more investigation into getting better mobile phone service for regional areas and seeing what we can put in place to ensure that starts to happen," she said. "I think it should be certainly in his top 10. It's something that everyone, wherever I was, even if it was in Mudgee or Lithgow or Eugowra, that was one of the problems that was in people's top two of what they came to talk to me about. "It's something that needs addressing." However, Mrs Whittaker said she was unsure of how successful Mr Gee would be, given that he will be serving as the member while the Coalition is in opposition. "It will be interesting to see and I'm hoping the money is still as free flowing as it has been in the past, but only time will tell," she said. Better phone service, along with more reliable internet, is important not only for residents of regional areas, but for businesses as well. Without service they can rely on, there won't be much of an incentive for businesses to establish themselves further west. Mrs Whittaker said it is also essential for people travelling on regional roads, whether they live in the regions or not. "It affects people's safety. A lot of people travel on the roads, whether it be for leisure or for business. Things happen on regional roads, whether an accident or a car breaks down, and we need to have that connectivity," she said. "It's like a duty of care to everyone." This month Mr Gee welcomed additional funding to the tune of nearly $1.7 million to improve connectivity in places like Nanima Village and Mullion Creek. "It's important residents in our villages and small towns have the same connectivity opportunities as those who live in larger centres," Mr Gee said, the funding coming in at $1,695,825. "We are continuing to improve mobile and internet coverage across Calare, with 40 mobile base stations funded through the Mobile Blackspot Program, and this new funding will help improve coverage in even more areas." Through Round 1 of the Regional Connectivity Program fixed wireless broadband and VoIP network has been installed at Larras Lee and Boomey, north of Molong, as well. "These projects will deliver improved mobile services so locals will have better access to essential services such as telehealth and education services," Mr Gee added. "Mobile phone coverage can also save lives in an emergency, and have huge economic impacts. "Tourists are more likely to visit an area that has coverage and potential new residents are also far more likely to move into a community that has connectivity."

