Central Western Daily
In Depth

Part I: Reports from Orange staff, parents and data points to dire need for childcare sector reform

EG
By Emily Gobourg
May 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXHAUSTED: Director at Imagine childcare centre in Orange, Amilee McPaul says the childcare industry is brimming with workers who are underpaid and overworked. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

The first installment in a two part series, this in-depth story looks at some of the difficulties that families and educators are facing in a childcare industry often buckling under immense pressure ...

LOW wages, "childcare deserts", long waiting lists and staff shortages are just some of the nationwide issues across the childcare sector, with Orange not excluded from the same woes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.