Blayney's first Return and Earn machine will soon be operational, in a move that has been praised around the town. Bernardi's Blayney will be the site for the machine, which allows people to exchange bottles and cans for cash. CEO of the business, Joseph Bernardi said of the move: "We are genuinely so excited to finally bring this project to fruition. "I know that lots of people, rightly so, love to use the return and earn stations, so the fact that we could bring one to the town was a real win for the environment and the township of Blayney. We hope everyone is excited that the facility is available to them as we are." The kiosk, although currently on site isn't set to launch until late next week (around May 27). For those unfamiliar to the machine, the way they work is a person will input plastic bottles, aluminium cans, glass bottles and paperboard cartons into the machine and receive 10c for each individual item. Most containers that are larger than 150ml and smaller than 3L are eligible although wine & spirit bottles are not accepted. The news comes as an announcement was made that network operator Tomra Cleanaway was given a new contract to facilitate the NSW Government scheme. Tomra CEO James Dorney welcomed the contract extension and said he looked forward to continuing to work with the NSW Environment Protection Authority and the scheme coordinator Exchange for Change. "Working with our partners, we look forward to building upon the incredible successes of the Scheme to date and the positive environmental, charity and community outcomes delivered as part of the circular economy in NSW," Mr Dorney said. Under the new contract with the incumbent network operator, Tomra Cleanaway will continue expanding the Return and Earn network with 48 new return point locations. But while one town is rejoicing, another is still left to sit and wait. One of Orange's two Return and Earn machines in Edward Street was discontinued in May. A spokesperson for Tomra said a location for the second site to return is in the works. "The network operator is also in discussions with a commercial operator in Orange and we anticipate announcing the new location for people to return and earn in Orange in the near future," they said. "Return and Earn's network operator continually reviews opportunities to expand return points in response to community needs and demand. "Blayney residents are enthusiastic participants in the scheme and the new Return and Earn machine opening at Bernardi's IGA, together with the existing over-the-counter return point at the Royal Hotel, will provide them with greater access to the scheme."

