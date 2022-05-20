news, local-news,

For the second year rolling, an Orange bus will be carrying around an important message. It will be promoting awareness of a progressive brain disorder known as Huntington's Disease. Central West executive officer for Huntington's Disease Awareness, Rachael Brooking, was excited to announce the program had expanded in 2022, so that it would now cover Orange, Bathurst as well as Dubbo. "It's a fantastic feeling to be able to keep within our mission statement and provide education and awareness within the Central West," she said. "Broadening further and further into the region feels amazing." The idea was born out of necessity more than anything else, with the group needing to find a different way to get their voices heard out after COVID-19 restrictions cut back public events they had previously used. "We've found that it's a really eye-catching way of getting the message out. They're bright colours and I've had lots of messages from people saying they've seen the bus travelling around," Ms Brooking said. "I think it gives the families a sense of support and the knowledge that people are starting to talk about this fatal brain disease." The campaign doesn't come cheap though. "We rely heavily on sponsorship from businesses and donations to be able to provide these awareness campaigns," Ms Brooking added. "This has cost us $3000 to run the campaign for a month. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it is for an organisation like ours." Those wishing to donate can find details on the 'HD Awareness Orange NSW' Facebook page. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/83a9638e-bb60-4382-9772-d5d59012ecc8.JPG/r0_235_5568_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg