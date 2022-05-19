news, local-news,

Four men have been charged after drugs were seized by police following an investigation into an alleged criminal syndicate. In April 2021, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad, together with the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC), established Strike Force Grighton to investigate a criminal syndicate suspected to be involved in the supply of prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West. The investigation has been assisted by officers attached to Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad and Central West Police District. Throughout the investigation, detectives seized 9kg of cannabis. Following inquiries, Strike Force Grighton detectives executed three search warrants at Molong, Orange and Dubbo from 6am on Wednesday, May 19. Inspectors from the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission assisted with the operation. During the searches, police seized more than $16,000 cash, electronic items and prohibited drugs, including a further 2kg of cannabis. All items seized will undergo further forensic examination. A 37-year-old man was arrested at a Molong property, while two others - aged 23 and 25 - were arrested at Orange. All were taken to Orange Police Station. The 37-year-old man has since been charged with nine counts of supplying cannabis, three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, and knowingly directing activities of a criminal group. The 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, four counts of taking part in the supply of cannabis, and participating in a criminal group contributing criminal activity. The 25-year-old man has been charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, five counts of supplying cannabis, taking part in the supply of cannabis, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit, possessing, supply or making an explosive for unlawful purpose, possessing ammunition without holding a licence or permit or authority. A 38-year-old man was arrested at a property in Dubbo and taken to Dubbo Police Station. He has been charged with participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, supplying cannabis, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to prescribe a restricted substance, supplying a prohibited drug, handling explosive or precursor without authorising licence, and licensee not storing ammunition in restricted area as required. It will be alleged each of the men are members of a criminal syndicate involved in the supply of prohibited drugs across the Central West. It is further alleged some of the syndicate members used their employment within the greyhound racing industry to transport prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West during the COVID-19 lockdown. Three of the men - aged 23, 25 and 37 - were refused bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Thursday. The 38-year-old man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 22.

