Sophie Baker swapped the Sherrin for the Gilbert at the start of 2022 and that decision is starting to pay off. Having grown up in Victoria, Baker was naturally drawn to Aussie Rules. But a move to Orange as part of her university course opened up the opportunity to try her hand at a different sport. "Because I'm in NSW, I thought I'd give rugby union a try since it is available," she said. In stepped the Orange Emus, for whom Baker has featured for in four games, including a derby victory over Orange City on Saturday. Her performances in those matches have earned praise from many, including coach Donald Moor. "She came in as an Aussie rules player, but she's a natural (rugby player)," he said following Saturday's victory. "She's probably a rep standard player within a few more games time and she's been a breath of fresh air." Baker was delighted to here that her transition to the sport has been well received. "It's pretty cool to hear people say that," she said of Moor's comments. "I must be doing something right out there." While the codes share a few similarities, Baker noted that rugby was a "totally different game." "It's definitely a lot more physical in terms of the tackling and the rucks. It's all very new but it's been good," she added. "It's a really good group of girls. They take a lot of time to explain things to you, because there are a lot of rules. It's been really good and I'm having a lot of fun." Blink and you will miss her though, as the forward will only be here for one season, before heading back to Victoria and her Newtown and Chilwell Eagles. "Where I study down in Geelong, there's no union, but I would keep going if I thought it was going to go somewhere," she added.

