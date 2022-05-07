news, local-news, LGBTQI+, orange, gay community

A picture is worth a thousand words, or in this case a sticker. Orange Police Station has joined hundreds of others across the state to make a visual commitment to the LGBTQI+ community. Assistant Commissioner Gelina Talbot, Corporate for Sponsor for Sexuality, Gender Diversity and Intersex was in Orange on Friday to officially launch the station as a "Welcome Here" location, where LGBTQIA+ people "can come and know they will be safe." "I want anyone who is worried or in fear of their own safety, that when they see that sticker, we are here to protect them, but that's for all police stations," she said. "It's about an awareness across regional and rural NSW. We have a lot of services in Sydney, but it's important that police know there are other services out here and we are promoting the safety of the LGBTQI+ community." She said back in the 1990s, a group known as ACON, came up with a safety program, focused around making sure people from LGBTQIA+ backgrounds knew they could go into any business or any location if they didn't feel safe and it would be a safe place for them. The Welcome Here program is a revamp of that. "Anyone who doesn't feel safe from the LGBTIQ+ community can come here and know they would be protected," Assistant Commissioner Talbot said. "After we put the sticker on, I get to speak with all the police here and really explain the purpose of Welcome Here and why we do it. With our history, we need to make repairs for what we did in the past." During her short stay in Orange, the Assistant Commissioner was delighted by what she saw around the city. "I was just getting a coffee and there's another business down the road which has a sticker up," she added. "So it's good to see that in Orange has embraced the campaign."

