Drivers have been reminded to take "all precautions necessary" to avoid an accident ahead of National Walk Safely to School Day this Friday. Acting Sergeant Jason Marks from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, along with police from Orange, visited Glenroi Heights Public School on Wednesday to drill home the importance of safe driving. "Kids are small in stature, so you can't see them," Mr Marks said. "Kids of certain ages don't understand certain road rules or that there's a car coming up the street. They might cross somewhere that's not the crossing because they can't see a car, but that person driving might not see them either." Glenroi Heights principal Tegan Davis asked anyone driving near schools to slow down. "It's important that you slow down to 40 around our school zones to keep our communities safe," she said. "The safety of our children is important, not just on Friday, but at all times." Walk Safely to School Day coincides with Road Safety Week, as Mr Marks warned drivers that there would be additional police on the road in Orange and the surrounding areas. "Our officers see first hand the impact of people doing the wrong thing on our roads," he said. "We see families whose lives are changed forever after the loss of a loved-one, and often those situations could have been prevented by drivers making better choices, simply following basic road rules and driving to conditions." He added that Highway Patrol officers would be conducting a "large volume" of traffic stops, which would involve either a mobile random breath test and/or drug test. "It also provides an opportunity for police to speak with motorists about their driving behaviour and actions," Mr Marks said. "Police will also be targeting drivers committing a range of other traffic offences, including, but not limited to; speeding, dangerous driving, mobile phone use and incorrect or no use of seat belts. "We would like to make everyone's experience on our roads a safe and peaceful one, and stop the unnecessary deaths we see far too often."

