We're just two sleeps away from the 2022 federal election, and this week Calare's Pub Test panel discusses the pressing issues that will decide their vote on Saturday, as well as which party is looking more likely to form government. The panel includes a mix of people from across Calare including Stuart Pearson, Ingrid Pearson, Brayden Jurd, Mackenzie Hastie, Peter Manwaring, Matt Bayada and Gail Copping. MATT BAYADA: It will cause even more inflation, but yes. GAIL COPPING: Definitely. An increase is very much needed. As I've stated before, the cost of living is ever-increasing and minimum wages are not covering the basic costs. Most unions are calling for least a 5 per cent increase or more. PETE MANWARING: Absolutely. Given the business council etc are OK with 3 per cent (60 cents/hour) and the unions want CPI at 5 per cent ($1 per/hour), the difference everyone is arguing over is only 40 cents/hour - hardly significant, especially as it's only on those people actually on the minimum wage. Further, most of that increase will immediately be spent and hence, returned back to the community. MB: I will still vote for the Adam Jannis the United Australia Party and the other freedom parties. However, I was very impressed by how Kay of the Greens and Sarah of the Labour party were very pragmatic about home supply and Australian manufacturing at a recent town hall event. GC: Yes, it has a bit. I'll admit both sides are offering things that sit well with me in what I'd like to see come to fruition but ... can either party, if elected, deliver on them? PM: Yes, it has. STUART PEARSON: Economic performance. The Coalition has been heavily campaigning on economic performance, but I don't get the feeling they have a plan for the future, and would rather slander Labor's record. INGRID PEARSON: Cost of living. People on pensions are doing it really tough, especially if they're renting, and both major parties need to deliver more in this area. BRAYDEN JURD: The two party preferred system is my big issue and that's what I'm voting to change. MACKNEZIE HASTIE: Honestly, housing and cost of living will probably influence me the most. SP: Undecided. Albanese was marginally better in all three debates, but there was no clear winner. IP: The final debate didn't go deep enough into their policies, so I really don't know who I prefer. BJ: Neither. That's the problem. MH: I don't think I prefer either of them really. MB: All the leaders where not invited, so I didn't watch it. PM: No comment, I didn't see them. GC: Unfortunately due to my work schedules I never had a chance to watch the debates. SP: Local candidates. IP: Local candidates. They're on the ground, part of the community and are meant to be more accessible. BJ: Local candidate. I believe it is about the candidate who is our voice in parliament and the person trying to improve our lives and our community. MH: Local. Albanese has little presence to me and Morrison at times can conduct himself in a manner not befitting that of a man who calls himself a Christian. MB: Local candidate. Mr Gee's votes don't line-up with his party's traditional direction. Great guy though, builds things. If you were voting Labor you are voting for the party as members cannot have a conscience vote. GC: I will be voting for a local candidate. The reason being is, what they stand for, and what they hope to achieve. A person with fresh ideas who is adaptable to listen to the concerns of their community would be ideal. PM: Both. Obviously our voting systems means we are only voting local, but of course the party leaders are relevant. MB: Labour, Albo used the Great Reset Slogan "Build Back Better" signalling the party is now beholden to the World Economic Forum famous also for the slogan " (2030) You will own nothing and be happy ". GC: The Greens. PM: It's a toss up between UAP and One Nation, both dangerous populous parties with no ethics or integrity, that love to spread outright lies and propaganda that the simplest of fact checking would prove wrong.

