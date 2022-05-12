sport, local-sport,

In a few years time, Jy Kingham, Joseph Hathaway, Mitchell Williams and Jack Pinkstone could be household names around the country. But for right now, they'll have to settle for tearing it up against some of the best competition in the state. The Orange quartet are part of the under 15s Western NSW FC team currently sitting pretty in a playoff position in the Football NSW Boys' Youth League Three competition. With two games in hand on the sides above them, the group could soon find themselves in first place, an achievement coach Scott Mutton said would be massive. "They're probably the best footballing team in the competition, which is important for youth development. The results are just icing on the cake," he said. "In these regional areas, it's all about youth. It's a development area. We've had numerous players progress from this area and that's the goal. I'll have players from this 15s team trialling for NPL1 clubs in Sydney." The team, which is made up of players from across the Western region, will take on Gladesville Ryde Magic on Saturday in what will be the first of only two games played in Orange this season. For Kingham, the team's captain and centre back, it's an opportunity to get some game time in front of a welcoming crowd. "It's always fun playing local and having everyone come and watch you," he said. "We started off a bit rusty, but we're a very good team right now. Training only once a week to then beat Sydney teams on the weekend, it feels pretty good." Hathaway joined the Western setup four years ago and is hopeful they have a side capable of making the finals. "I played a lot of local stuff before this and Western is very intense compared to local level and a bit more serious," he said. "It's nice to be able to have family come and watch these kind of games." As for Pinkstone, every victory comes with an added little bonus. "It's been good playing against the Sydney teams. Beating Sydney teams, it's pretty fun," he said. The under 16s team, which Mutton coaches as well, is also having a stellar season and sits in sixth place. Mutton believes the region's youth is as strong as it's ever been. "It's about educating them. This team plays great football but they've got to have that drive and hunger to get results later in life," he said. "The youth is what's important in these areas. The best coaches should be coaching youth players. "When they come in from local competitions, they're as raw as anything. It's difficult to get them at an older age but the goal is to give youth players an opportunity to go on and play at a higher level, if that's what they want." Saturday will see all four Western sides take on Gladesville at Jack Brabham Park. The under 13s kick off at 8.30am, followed by the under 14s at 10.05am, the under 15s at 11.40am and finally the under 16s at 1.15pm. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/a8ab1319-2b94-4141-834e-15cec423f4f2.JPG/r292_0_4614_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg