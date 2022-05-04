sport, local-sport, league tag, grenfell, orange united

When the Grenfell Goannas travelled to Orange over the weekend to take on the Warriors, they did so with just 11 able to take to the field. A combination of players falling ill with COVID and work schedules clashing with the Saturday game meant the Woodbridge Cup league tag side who lost their opening game of the season was at risk of falling to two losses on the trot. What happened instead was a gritty 10-6 win over the hosts in an effort co-coach and player Chelsea Anderson described as "really tough." "We went in with no expectations," she said. "We pulled together with some of the younger girls from the junior comp, so we were a very young team. I was the oldest and I'm only 23, so there wasn't a lot of experience there, but the trust we had in one another helped us get through." In a low-scoring affair, it was a Holli Madgwick intercept that led to an Anderson try which swung momentum. "As a coach I think it gives us a lot of confidence in our ability," Anderson said. "Turning up with only 11 players and no subs, fitness lacking and COVID, it does give us a lot of momentum going forward and giving us that confidence that we do have that ability." Among those who shone on the day was Lily Holmes. "She was directing us right across the park in terms of our attack and movement up the field," she added. Having lost 22-4 to CSU in the opener, Anderson and the rest of the Goannas are hopeful of earning a rematch down the track. "With the Woodbridge Cup now we only get to play every team once and being that it was Bathurst, we weren't sure what to expect because they are new to our comp," Anderson said. "We would love to meet CSU in the finals again with a full strength side." The other results from round two of the Woodbridge Cup league tag season were: CSU 52 v Eugowra 0, Oberon Tigers 4 v Manildra 36, Peak Hill 0 v Canowindra 28, Cargo 0 v Condobolin 62 and Trundle 40 v Molong 4.

