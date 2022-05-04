news, local-news, shitbox rally

Having made their way through some of Australia's harshest dirt tracks in 2021, Henri Sutton and Sean Ryan decided to give the Shitbox Rally another crack in 2022. The Orange duo will drive more than 3500km between May 7 and May 13 as they make the trek from Wollongong on the NSW coast, to Mackay in eastern Queensland. Mr Ryan said that after they managed to bring the car back in one piece last time around, it was an easy decision to go again. "It's a lot of fun and there's the reality that you're making a bit of a difference," he said. "Because it's a different route, you don't know what you're up against." It will be that swap from the desert plains of the Northern Territory to rain-ridden roads which Mr Sutton thinks will cause the most problems this time around. "The biggest question mark for us is the wet weather cycle being constant. It was very dry and dusty last year," he said. "I remember getting to Alice Springs and we had a filthy shower and bath. This time I think we'll be caked in mud. "It will interesting to see which roads are open and which aren't. That will be a new set of challenges for us. It will be a different experience again, but we have a better handle over it." Last year was the first time the pair had taken part in the rally and while it was an experience of a lifetime, they are hoping for bigger and better things this time around. "Last year it was a great opportunity but it was a smaller rally because it was COVID impacted," Mr Sutton added. "Everyone who had been on them before said that a full size rally was a complete difference experience." Although it is the same car as last year, there have been a few noticeable modifications. They've played around with the exhaust and have added lights to the roof for the expected night time driving. But it's the things they'll leave behind which may make the biggest difference according to Mr Ryan. "They always talk about packing light, but the first time around you think you're packing light," he added. "Then you've done 9000km and you find things you never used." This year the pair will be using tracking technology so anyone wanting to keep up to date with their journey or donate can do so via their 'Old Fashioned - Shitbox Rally 2022' Facebook page. As for advice to anyone thinking about taking part in the future, Mr Sutton said they should "use your story." "Tell anyone what you're up to and people are instantly interested in what you are doing and are keen to help in any way they can," he said. "The power of people is incredible." The pair have raised more than $10,000 for cancer research. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/674e4a30-9811-479a-b4cd-10244d1e6ad5.JPG/r137_297_3038_1936_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg