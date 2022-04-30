news, local-news, CSU, Charles Sturt University, Kiera Zappacosta, First Nations, dental science, Orange

ORIGINALLY from the state's South Coast village of Milton, Kiera Zappacosta is a long way from the Shoalhaven region while she undertakes a degree in dentistry - something she's "dreamt of studying for a long time." Despite feeling "directionless" and "not smart enough" to be a dentist, Ms Zappacosta is now one of the first rural Indigenous women in Charles Sturt University history to pursue a degree in the Bachelor of Dental Science, studying on-campus in Orange. After leaving the nest at 13-years-old to attend Yanco Agricultural Boarding School, a facility about 120 kilometeres outside of Wagga Wagga, she became the first person in her family to complete a Higher School Certificate, during many more periods of relocating while growing up and throughout her early adulthood. "I had multiple gap years after high school and had no direction during this time. I moved around a lot and couldn't commit to a job or degree," Ms Zappacosta said. Though, a 'turning point' swept the country rover off of her feet, where she "quickly fell in love with the industry" - with a team of staff encouraging her to climb even higher. "I got a lucky break as a dental assistant having absolutely no experience," Ms Zappacosta said. "I loved it and it was the longest job position I've held ... I was so inspired and realised that I found my niche and decided I wanted to be providing the care instead of just assisting." The next steps administering care to communities across the Riverina region would eventually lead to her to being the first member in her family to head down the university path, where Ms Zappacosta saw a critical gap in the system that she wanted to help bridge. "Travelling more than 200 kilometres to see the nearest doctor, dentist or specialist had become the norm in these small communities," she said. "My hope is to work in a small town to ease the burden of having to travel such long distances for basic healthcare by providing quality care closer to home ... and I hope to use [my] knowledge to improve the oral health of First Nations communities by encouraging and educating residents on how to better manage their oral health." These targets are also a factor that course director and senior lecturer in Biomedical Science in the CSU School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences, Dr Jennifer Cox describes as a journey to be commended. "She has carved out her own path and overcome any self-doubt she may have had regarding her academic ability and suitability to become a dentist," Dr Cox said. "Being able to offer dentistry as a First Nations woman will go a long way for instilling confidence in local First Nations communities when it comes to culturally appropriate dental care." With her goals now focused on student productivity and adjusting to on-campus life, Ms Zappacosta urges others not to hold back when it comes to their own dreams, because although her ATAR "wasn't the best", she was eventually accepted into the course. "There are so many different pathways to get where you want to be ... I worked hard to bring my GPA up and reapplied the following year. Finally, I received an offer," she said. "[And] the support from the First Nations team at Charles Sturt has been incredible. They encouraged me to not give up and supported me throughout the entire process to get into this course, which I have dreamt of studying for a long time."

