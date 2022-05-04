news, local-news,

Regional maternity services are set to benefit from the $565,000 dollars raised at the inaugural Torie Finnane Foundation Black Tie Ball on Saturday. Hosted by 2GB's Ben Fordham and attended by 340 guests, the event was the first major fundraiser for the Torie Finnane Foundation, launched late last year. Midwife Torie Finnane passed away in December 2020, three days after the birth of her third child due to a sudden case of bacterial meningitis. The foundation, set up by her family, aims to improve maternity services through the professional development of the delivery ward and special care staff. Torie's husband and Chairman of TFF Liam Finnane said funds raised at the ball would help make a big difference for women and babies in regional areas.

