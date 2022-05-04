news, local-news,

THE use of Edward Street as a thoroughfare for heavy vehicles may be something residents need to get used to. Gary Hehir, who lives on the street, has raised concerns semi-trailers and B-doubles continued to use Edward street despite the Southern Feeder Road now linking with the Mitchell Highway on Orange's eastern outskirts. "Progress is progress, you can't stop everyone from using [Edward Street] of course - but the council had ...indicated the semis and the B-doubles wouldn't be allowed to, or that was the distinct impression from what happened in September," Mr Hehir said adding that in a two hour period, he counted 22 pass his home. Wind back to September last year when the Edward Street was used, with council's permission, as a thoroughfare for heavy vehicles until the SFR connection with the Mitchell Highway was completed. The work was done by October and the ban on B-doubles using Edward Street is in place. However a council spokesman said semi-trailers were permitted to use any street in Orange and Edward Street was no exception. Mr Hehir, who said the noise, which included air-braking, and the road damage prompted his concern, is resigned to the street getting busier. He suggested council consider a weight limit stopping trucks travelling north of the Churchill Avenue Roundabout. " I think there'd be a number of roads in Orange that could do with a weight limit it on," he said. "In Sydney and places like that you have a three tonne weight limit, I'm not expecting that but even a 10 tonne weight limit would keep the semis and the B-doubles off the road." Mr Hehir agreed the Edward Street was going to get busier considering plans for an industrial park at its southern end. "We expected that, once they opened it all up, there's nothing you can do about that," he said. "But the council was saying, or indicating that after the Southern Feeder to Mitchell Highway was finished there wouldn't be anymore semis on the residential part [of the road] and there are." "Once you get from Churchill Avenue through to the Mitchell Highway (Bathurst Road), it's totally residential. There's only one little business on the corner of Churchill and Edward Street, opposite me and then there's the old DPI building right down on the highway. The rest is houses." The council spokesperson said said there was often confusion when identifying heavy vehicles. "But if a resident sees what they believe to be a B-Double in Edward Street they should check with the transport company. B-Double drivers risk a fine if they're using Edward St, but it is a police matter," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said OCC monitors traffic in Edward Street. "Traffic counter data confirms that while Edward Street is busy, the number of semi trailers using that street has fallen over the last six years." In 2016 there were an average of 1,927 semi trailers a day in Edward Street, falling to 1,842 in 2019, compared to 1,686 in 2021. "It's important to remember that long-term, Orange is continuing to grow and streets will get busier and take on new roles. "Edward Street was much busier in the past when the Electrolux plant was operating. Once the new plant opens on that site, it will be busy again." HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/0a51fe99-00c4-446f-855b-d5a9dd96f3c2.jpg/r8_376_4020_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg