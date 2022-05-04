news, local-news,

On club stalwart Kate Foran's 100th match, Orange CYMS turned it up a notch to kick their season off the right way. Playing at Wade Park, Foran was treated to a special welcome as the CYMS faithful tunneled her out for their fixture against Cowra. "I can't even explain it, it was just awesome," she said. "There was so many friends and family, people from CYMS juniors and seniors there, it was a massive tunnel, I was just so proud. "It was unbelievable - I didn't think there'd be that many people there, it was lovely."\ In their opening Group 10 league tag game, CYMS were way too strong for Cowra, securing a 46-4 win. Emily Williams was one of the standouts with a hat-trick while Courtney Simmons and Sophie Stammers scored a double each. Tegan Ryan was the other try-scorer. While preparation had been great, coach Adam Gibson was surprised to see such a strong result. "We had some girls out due to touch footy and I didn't expect to win by that margin but the girls have been training well," he said. With plenty of tries scored out wide, Gibson was delighted with how his team attacked the line. "The way we shifted the ball around was probably the most pleasing part," he said. "We got the ball out wide, Emily Williams was good at fullback for us, Sophie Stammers at halfback and her sister Abbey in the centres went well." Gibson added beneficial it is having an experienced Foran in his side with CYMS putting forward a youthful squad this season. "It was good to see (her play the 100th), we've got a lot of young girls in our side this year and it was good to have someone like that lead us out," he said. With Sophie Stammers scoring late in the game on Sunday, there was no better way to end proceedings by having Foran step up and kick the final conversion with the goal her first in CYMS colours. "I was thinking I need to score a try today but then it wasn't looking like that was going to happen so the kicker was off and I thought I'd have a go," Foran laughed. CYMS will now move onto their derby fixture with Orange Hawks. "It was important to have a game like that before we go into the derby, but it'll be a different story," Gibson said. "Hawks are a strong side and have been for a few years." Orange CYMS 46 (Courtney Simmons 2, Emily Williams 3, Sophie Stammers 2, Tegan Ryan tries; Tegan Ryan 6, Kate Foran conversions) defeated Cowra Magpies 4

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/15dd13fd-b810-4c94-be95-cc94456b2843.JPG/r0_377_5568_3523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg