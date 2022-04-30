news, local-news, FIRE, orange

People have been warned to take particular care with heatable wheat pillows this coming winter as they could pose a threat to catch alight. Dave Beattie is a lead firefighter for Orange Fire and Rescue and spoke out in the wake of new that a dozen major house fires across the state had been recorded in recent days, including one in Orange. "From our point of view, it's about checking your smoke alarms, doing a fire escape plan and checking fireplaces, heaters and electric blankets," he said. "The other thing is wheat pillows. A lot of people are taking wheat pillows to bed but they actually hold a lot of heat in them and if they are overheated, can catch fire later. "Our fire investigation department have found that they can hold that heat and then smoulder and you don't realise it until late at night when you're asleep." On Tuesday, April 26, a house in Pindari Place caught fire for the second time in a month. Mr Beattie was part of the crew that was first on scene the initial time the house went up in flames. While the home was empty, the danger to life was still ever-present. "We were more concerned for the people next door," he said. "There was a woman at home with kids and the smoke was blowing right into the house and it wasn't far away. That was our major priority." They were able to get the family out uninjured and Mr Beattie gave some advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation. "If you are a neighbour, call 000," he said. "Try and see what you can do to help. Bang on the doors but don't enter the house. Bang on the doors and windows to see if you can rouse your neighbours, but do not go into the house." Whilst the cause of some of the 12 major house blazes are still under investigation, acting Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, is urging the public to ensure their homes are safe from fire. "We're getting into the colder months now and it's our busiest period for structure fires," he said. "Please, check your smoke alarms are in working order and make sure you have an up-to-date fire plan in the event of an emergency. "Also, ensure any dryers and heaters in your home are cleaned and in working order...they're often the cause of house fires." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

