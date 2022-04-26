news, local-news,

A house in Glenroi has gone up in flames less than a month after that same home caught fire. Orange Fire and Rescue were called to Pindari Place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "Our crews did attend and were called at roughly 3.20am on Tuesday, April 26," a firefighter from the station said. "They were on scene for a couple of hours. It was a house where there was a previous fire a month before. "The cause is being investigated by police and only crews from Orange attended." Police were also in attendance but were unavailable for comment and there were no injuries reported by the NSW Ambulance Service. The previous fire on March 31 was previously being investigated, with fences having surrounding the building since that incident. The last time the house went up in flames, it also happened just before 4am.

