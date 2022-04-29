news, local-news, Orange, JAM Orange, Youth Radio, JAM Youth Radio, Tzzy Taylor, Mark Welch

YOUNG musos around Orange are collaborating to deliver a radio show every month, exploring issues across the board when it comes to all-things young people. Orange's Just Add Music, known as JAM Orange, launched its first live audio segment last month on March 25, with its president Mark Welch hoping the youth-centered platform will continue to grow its reach. "It's easy for me to talk about talented kids and what they bring to the table, but we want to encourage this to become something that the kids have ownership of," Mr Welch said. "The more we can find those kids with big personalities - the ones that want to come on the show and talk about themselves, what they like, the music they're into, play their songs or read their poetry, talk about sports - we want this to be a platform that's theirs and where they can freely express themselves through it." Aired from 6pm to 7pm through 107.5 FM on the last Friday of each month, the show includes a roster of guest speakers from music teachers to council members and local artists, where young people are also addressing the issues that impact them. One JAM Youth Committee member and local drummer, 15-year-old Tzzy Taylor hosted its inaugural session during March, where a range of young hosts will continue to rotate to present at different intervals. Though, Mr Welch says he'd still love to see even more interest, broadcasting as many youngsters as possible. "It's predominantly music-based that they express themselves through, but we don't discriminate here," he said. "I really want to aim for making it their platform where they're talking about what they're comfortable with - where we're building a show that is hopefully taken over by youth and facilitated by less and less adults." JAM's second Youth Radio will air tonight, April 29 from 6pm. To get amongst the JAM Youth Radio crew for future shows, send an email to jamorange2800@gmail.com. "It's for 12 to 24 year-olds, so anyone within that bracket who feels interested, please just reach out to get involved." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/b9772f8f-cee6-4056-97cd-546f2bc0ac94.png/r0_84_940_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg