After a challenging year and a busy couple of harvest months, Orange's vignerons are finally preparing to take a breather as they wrap up their annual pick. A cool growing season meant the 2022 harvest was later than it has been in recent years, and wet weather - including the wettest spring since 1950 kept growers on their toes, but they've made it through and it's looking like they'll have a top quality vintage to show for it. "It's been a tough season in terms of keeping on top of things," said Patina Wine's Gerald Naef, who runs a small vineyard on Summerhill Lane near Lucknow. "When there's a wet season the fungus really likes to get going, so we've had to do a lot of leaf plucking and opening the canopy right up so that the air can flow through and around the bunches." Mr Naef only finished his pick last week so his wines are yet to start fermenting, but he says things are shaping up nicely. "I think the flavours that we're seeing and the texture of the grapes - which hopefully results in the texture of the wine - is looking really good." Will Rikard-Bell of Nashdale vineyard RIKARD Wines agrees that growers have had to work harder and be a lot more attentive to their crops than usual this year. "The growing season was so wet, which meant more time in the vineyard to keep disease out and make sure the canopy is right and all that sort of stuff," he said. Cool weather has also meant a slower pick. "It been long, cool and slow, which is perfect for flavour and colour and aromatics and all those things that make great wine. "The long slow vintages are the good ones. It just takes its toll on the body," he joked. He says the longer the grapes are on the vine, the better the wine can be, but it also brings the risk of damage from rain and hail and disease. So, he says, it's a nice feeling to know they've almost reached the finish line. Mr Rikard-Bell started making wine in the region two decades ago and says this year's vintage reminds him of those early days. "Back then we were picking grapes into May - so it's not that unusual. "I think we've all just become so used to all these warm vintages where it's all over and done with quickly. "In 10 or 15 years I think we'll look at these wines and say - 'wow, these are once-in-a-decade type wines.'"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/039203ed-0964-45a4-b599-a8e08a0dfea0.png/r0_76_1500_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg