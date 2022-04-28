news, local-news,

MOTORISTS could be crossing a bridge over the Macquarie River at Dixons Long Point by the end of 2024 but at this stage, only a short stretch of approach road on either side will be upgraded in the $29.8 million project. As part of the next step, tenders have been sought from three contractors for the project, which will provide an alternative link from Orange to Mudgee via Hill End, a distance just over 130km. The proposed bridge, which will replace a causeway crossing only suitable for 4WD, will span around 110m with the two-lane bridge deck 13m above the river. The tender also covers 1km of sealed road on the Cabonne Shire side, marked by the west bank of the river and 2km of the Ullamulla Road on the east bank, part of the Mid-Western Regional Council. In announcing the opening of the tender process, Member for Calare and Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel, Andrew Gee explained the bridge and its approaches were the priority. "They are by far the most difficult, dangerous and expensive parts of the project," he said. "On the Mudgee side, we will be building a whole new road down a sheer mountain drop, so it is a huge engineering task. This will cut out the most dangerous existing sections on that side of the river. Mr Gee explained the crossing had been moved further downstream. "We could have gone for a basic culvert crossing at the existing site, but given this project has been 170 years in the making, I think you're far better doing the job properly and building something that lasts and that won't get washed away in big downpours." He said there are plans to eventually upgrade the Long Point Road and Ullamulla Road through the Roads of Strategic Importance program. "Once the bridge and approaches are underway, the rest, including sealing of the remainder of the road on both sides, can be sorted with comparative ease." In the initial expression of interested process for the project was conducted by Mid-Western Regional Council, with three respondents invited to tender for the design and construction of the crossing. The development will include earthworks to gain access to the site, completing the geotechnical investigations and approvals and the design and construction of access roads and the bridge. "Since the days of the gold rush, residents across the Central West have raised their voices, calling for a river crossing at Dixons Long Point," said Mr Gee. The current causeway crossing is closed for an average of 52 days a year. Engineers expect the bridge to be accessible all year round and to withstand one in twenty-year flood events. Tenders close in June with a contract expected to be awarded by Mid-Western Regional Council in late July. "The new road and crossing will deliver enormous economic and tourism benefits for current and future generations, including our primary producers," Mr Gee said. "The project will be a game changer for the region. It will slash travel times and open the region up for tourism and business, and connect a number of local government areas including Mudgee/Mid-Western Regional, Dubbo Regional, Bathurst, Cabonne, and Orange," Mr Gee said. Long Point is approximately 42km north of Orange while on the other side, its 90.4km to Mudgee via Hill end. Currently, the most popular way for motorists to travel from Orange to Mudgee is via Wellington, about 187km or via Bathurst then Sofala at 188km.

