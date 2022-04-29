news, local-news,

THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party isn't running a candidate in Calare but the TAB still rates them a better chance for election on May 21 than any other candidate apart from sitting member Andrew Gee. While the TAB's market says more about its research and currency, it does illustrate the enormity of the task ahead of Kate Hook, who Ladbrokes and Sportsbet rate as the best chance of unseating The Nationals Andrew Gee from his Calare stronghold. Sportsbet has Ms Hook at $6 behind Mr Gee at $1.10 while Ladbrokes rate her an $8 chance compared to $1.05 for Mr Gee. The tardy TAB has the Independent at $11 behind the SFF at $7.50. Labor's late arrival, Lithgow midwife Sarah Elliott fluctuates between $17.00 (Sportsbet and Ladbrokes) or $21 with the TAB. The Greens Kay Nankvervis' shortest price is $67 with Ladbrokes while One Nation's Stacey Whittaker is a $51 with Sportsbet. The United Australia Party's Adam Jannis is a long shot at $101 and is not offered by the TAB.

