Orange recorded more than double its average April monthly rainfall in the last week, ballooning the month's 2022 total and continuing what has been largely a yo-yo rain trend for the middle of Autumn in Orange. The city's official weather station at the Orange Airport recorded 91.2 millimetres of rain between April 27 and April 30. The average total for April in Orange is 45.3mm. That rocketed the city's monthly total for Orange to 131.4mm. It's a massive increase on the 5mm of rain recorded across Orange in April, 2021, but falls short of the 145.2mm in 2020. Twelve months earlier, though, April recorded virtually no rain fall - just 0.2mm - in April, 2019. Looking further back, there was 14mm (2018), 46.2mm (2017), 54.6mm (2016), 145mm (2015), 39.6mm (2014) and 16.6mm (2013) recorded over the rest of the last decade - only three of those years were around the average mark. The wet end to April looks set to usher in the first real winter blast of 2022, as well, with a chilly end to the working week also a chance of bringing the region's first taste of snow for the year. Friday's top temperature is expected to reach just 8 degrees Celsius and, weatherzone.com says, a strong cold front will cross NSW later this week, with a further cold front on the weekend a chance of bringing snow to areas as low as 1100 metres. Initial forecasts suggest the Jenolan Caves region will see some snow on Friday night, with the alpine regions to the south of NSW copping the brunt of the early-season snow.

