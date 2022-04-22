news, local-news,

Affordable housing is the biggest challenge Orange will face over the next decade, according to the results of Orange City Council's recent Future Orange community consultation. Almost 17 percent of residents surveyed identified the lack of available and affordable houses, land and rental properties as a concern, with particular worries about the impact of short term rentals, Sydney migration and mining accommodation on already stretched housing resources. Social issues also loom large in people's minds, with 13.2 percent of respondents saying they were concerned about crime, the growing class divide, mental health, a lack of volunteers, and reconciliation and recognition of Traditional Owners. The findings come from a series of online surveys, forums and pop ups Orange City Council ran from November last year to March this year to inform its Community Strategic Plan - the blueprint which will guide the council through its term. More than 1200 people took part in face-to-face events or completed an online survey, run by independent consultants Proctectura. A further 1000 people visited the YourSay Orange site sharing 183 ideas and making suggestions by placing 120 pins on maps. The consultation also produced calls for more recreational options for young people and giving priority to the environment. Better all-year-round access to the Aquatic Centre's 50-metre pool; better roads; footpaths and cycleways; more electric vehicle charging stations; more local action to address the impact of climate change; and better communication from council were other items on residents' wish lists. Following the feedback, a string of new strategies have now been added to the draft CSP, which councillors this week voted to put out for public comment for 28 days. Orange Mayor Cr Jason Hamling is now urging residents to view the draft CSP and to give their feedback to help the council ensure the document is heading in the right direction. "We've actively engaged online and through a variety of face-to-face events to listen to the community, and a new blueprint for the future has been drafted," Cr Hamling said. "But this next stage is also crucial. This is where we go back to the community and check that what we've heard is actually what the community is saying. "Are issues like housing, youth recreation, the environment and better roads the key challenges for the future, or is there something else that should also be given a priority?" he said. "This CSP document will set the big picture directions for Council in the coming years, so we want to be as sure as we can that we've got it right." Residents can view the draft CSP and have their say via a short survey at yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au. A report on community submissions will be brought to a council meeting on June 7 when the CSP will be adopted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/6535747d-f24d-47d4-946d-5c354c2369b2.JPG/r1064_405_5568_2950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg