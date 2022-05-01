news, local-news,

You could argue Allan Langer is one of rugby league's last real characters. A genuine larrikin, 'Alfie' is one of those players that warms the cockles of any died-in-the-wool, life-long leaguey when he's spotted running the water for the Broncos on a Friday night. You can't help by reminisce, and looking back at those days ... you'd just love to have a beer with him. Certainly Blayney Bears president Adam Hornby is in that category - only his chance to sit down with the Broncos, Queensland and Australian legend and lap-up those stories will be coming up sooner rather than later. Mr Langer, alongside fellow rugby league greats John Cartwright and Barry Ward, will be in Blayney on May 20 to support Royce Simmons' big walk - a 300km trek from Goolagong to Penrith to raise funds for research and awareness of dementia. Mr Simmons was diagnosed with the disease late last year. Up to 480,000 people in Australia are living with dementia, which causes memory loss and cognitive dysfunction over time. The quartet of rugby league legends will be on hand for a sportsman's dinner at the Blayney Community Centre on Friday, May 20. It's a 6pm arrival for a 6.30pm start at Mr Hornby said to have someone of Langer's stature in town to both support Mr Simmons' walk and breathe a little bit of life back into bush footy in Bears territory was an opportunity too good to pass up. "It's for such a great cause, and Alfie Langer is one of those players ... people will want to come along and meet him. It should be a good night," Mr Hornby said. Tickets for the event are on sale now at the Royal Hotel in Blayney - it's $50 a ticket. A range of auction items will be on offer as well, with money raised going towards dementia research.

