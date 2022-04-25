news, local-news, two-up, orange, ophir hotel, central west, anzac day

Every Anzac Day for the past eight years, Wayne Uren has been at on centre stage as an official two-up spinner. This year he was at the Ophir Hotel where hundreds came and went to try their luck with the traditional game. "I used to love betting on it. The blokes who used to run would dress up in their bowties and run a good game," he said on how he went from better to running the show," he said. "You just have to keep your eye on things and make sure nobody gets out of hand, but it's easy enough. You just have to watch the centre." The aim of the game is for the spinner to throw three heads in a row - in the event that the spinner throws tails, the spinner shall lose the total of the money in the centre and the right to spin, with side-bets taking place around the centre. "It's basic stuff. It's a natural game. You give the bloke a kip, you put the pennies on it and you tell them at the start of the game what's acceptable and what's not for a spin," Mr Uren said. "(A throw) down to your knees isn't acceptable, it's at least got to be above your head. As long as they can get them up then we'll allow 'em, and if not, they throw again." Mr Uren said the biggest best he ever saw someone place was back in the 1970s when someone stuck $1000 down and lost first attempt. Nowadays, he enjoys watching the action unfold, regardless of what's at stake. "They get the buzz I used to get years ago when I was betting," he said. "Although they probably don't bet as big as I used to - they enjoy it and as long as they honour their bets and there's no trouble then I don't care."

