news, local-news,

THE first light of April 25 revealed a sea of faces at Robertson Park as thousands turned out for Orange's Anzac Day Dawn Service. Guided by Returned and Services League Orange Sub Branch president Chris Colvin and featuring the talents of Orange High School students, Monday's Dawn Service was both moving and uplifting, despite its sombre tone. Estimated at over 3000 people, the crowd paid its respects to the fallen for the 107th Commemorative Service of the landing of Australian troops at Gallipoli, with readings by Chief Petty Officer Amy Seale, reciting The Warrior Prayer and Manuka Williams' reciting the The Last Post. The hymn Abide by Me, the Anzac version of We Are Australian and the New Zealand and Australian National Athems were led by OHS's Ella Lamrock. Mr Colvin said he wasn't surprised by the number of people who attended the service, which was staged half an hour later than previous years, at 6am. "It's one of those things, people will just come out," he said. adding from where he was standing on the raised cenotaph platform, who could see people past the CWA rooms to Byng Street. Prior to the service starting, people gathered to watch footage on a large screen before the arrival of the marchers, who made their way down Byng Street before assembling in front of the Centotaph, which was guarded by a Catafalque Party from the 119 Battalion, the members of which travelled from Canberra for the day's duties. Veteran Sue Brereton, who served in the Australian Army for four years from 1980, said she was surprised by the large number of people attending. "I think people have taken the opportunity to actually get out and show their respect," she said. "My motivation is to come along and remember those people I served with, but the other side of it is I think it's just a great community event, for everybody to come together and remember our history." Sydney visitors Debbie and Mark Gili, Tracey Holman and Pam and Kelvin Yee, who travel to a different service every year, said they were moved and impressed by the service. "We picked Orange [this year] to see a country service. It was beautiful," Ms Gili said. "It was a lot more formal... There was a lot more young people participated which was lovely to see," Ms Holman said adding her father had served. "I think we all have a respect and acknowledgement for those who have gone before us and served for us, in the past and we respect that. "We're really thankful for being here today."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/2434cd59-8ab3-41f6-a666-2a4c07db6287.JPG/r2_282_3837_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg