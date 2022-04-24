news, local-news,

Dogs are often called man's best friend, but Josh Marshall's best friend just so happens to be a state field champion now as well. The Victorian Working Sheep Dog Association held its annual state championship at Cressy over Easter and together Mr Marshall and his eight-year-old border collie Wondara-Jazz came out on top in what the Neville-based farmer said was a proud moment. The pair scored 83 in the round stage of the Baden Powell Victorian Field Championships before upping the ante with a score of 85 in the final to come out on top with a total score of 168. Not a bad effort for the pair's first crack at the Victorian event. It was Mr Marshall's first state championship crown, the moment signalling the realisation of a long-held dream for the 25-year-old. "I gave it a go because it's a passion of mine, doing well with the dogs. We've been training a fair bit and I've always wanted to win a state championship trial. I didn't expect to take it out but we did ... I'm so proud," he said, having first taken up dog training at the age of 12. The final was held between 10 dogs and Mr Marshall and Jazz were the second last dog to work the final. In the final, competitors are asked to gather sheep and then work them a total of 300 metres. "Which is a long way for a dog to bring the sheep over in a straight line," Mr Marshall explained. Mr Marshall will now head up to Queensland to complete four trials with some of his other dogs before heading in the other direction with Jazz and competing in the nationals in Canberra at the champion of champion's tournament. "I'm going to do (the Queensland trials) while the dogs are going well enough. They all do my main work, too, I'm a bit of a stockman and all trial dogs do every-day mustering," he said. "But Jazz is probably best dog I've had." He said being a border collie meant Jazz was a "quicker learner". "And they're pretty fast to get to where you want them. Work and the build up, there's a lot of hard work into the mustering and training," he added. The master trainer said Jazz "got a big lump of meat - she loved it" after winning but wanted to thank one of his mentors for the victory. "It's always been up there to want to get better and actually, for a few years, I've spent a lot of time with a fellow who bred Jazz and he was one of the best NSW produced - Laurie Slater," Mr Marshall said.

