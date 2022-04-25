news, local-news,

THE dark days of 1942, the sacrifices they demanded and the resilience they inspired formed the cornerstone of the commemorative address delivered by Commodore Charles Huxtable during Monday's Anzac Day main service at the Robertson Park cenotaph. Reflecting the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that plagued the last two Anzac Days, a huge crowd lined Summer Street to support marchers before moving into the park to listen to Orange's civic commemoration of the fallen and those who have served. In his address Commodore Huxtable (Royal Australian Navy) took the around 10,000 people at the park back 80 years when Nazi Germany had the ascendency in Europe and Japan was making progress through the South Pacific. Commodore Huxtable described 1942 as one of the darkest years in Australia's history, quoting Minister of the Army Frank Forde's sombre warning the country was facing "the most searching test in all our history" and a conflict "from which we will emerge victors or not at all." Commodore Huxtable pointed out the response was Australia's Eighth Division for which young men and women, despite their families still recovering from the damage inflicted by the First World War, volunteered for knowing the risks. "The victory in 1945, was born of everyday men and women doing extraordinary things," Commodore Huxtable said. "The victory of 1945 shaped the world we live in today. The freedoms and prosperity we now enjoy are the fruits of their labours and the cost of victory is written in the names behind me," he said, referring to the 12 WW2 Orange names on the cenotaph plaque behind him. "It is their spirit and their character that should inspire us, it should inspire us to be the best we can be and encourage us to prevail for the greater good and continue to build a world worthy of their sacrifice," he said. "Today, the Last Post sounds for them and for all our veterans who have served and suffered in their service to Australia. Today and everyday we should remember them. Lest we Forget."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4bb788de-3908-433f-8b2d-11464c6d12ed.JPG/r3_319_6237_3841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg