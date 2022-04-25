news, local-news,

A 16-year-old boy who breached a suspended control order by assaulting two 14 year olds will be locked up in juvenile detention until October, after being resentenced in Orange Children's Court. The teenager, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared in court via a video link from a juvenile detention facility. Magistrate David Day gave him a nine-month control order with a six-month non-parole period until October 18, for breaching a suspended control order he had been given for supplying a stolen firearm on March 16, 2021. "For such a young man he's managed to rack up a lengthy list of offences," Mr Day said. "I'm of the view that the sentences that were imposed on [February 2] were appropriate at the time." He said they were important for the boy's rehabilitation but were significantly breached by further offending. According to police, the boy had three stolen firearms in March 2021, which were hidden at Gosling Creek Reserve. Two of them were thrown into a creek, however, a rifle was hidden in a hollow log and his father sold it for more than $600. Solicitor Tim Scott said the father is in jail, which has been a circumstance for most of the boy's life. Mr Scott said the boy had a difficult upbringing and has a "significant history of mental health conditions," including PTSD. The boy breached the suspended order by assaulting a 14-year-old girl causing actual bodily harm, and for a common assault on a 14-year-old boy over a bicycle on January 25. The victims were at an address in Orange. The teen arrived about 7.30pm and punched the girl multiple times in the head until he was pulled off her and a witness called the police. He ran away and the girl sustained a large lump on her brow as a result of the punches. However, he later returned and hit the male victim with a bag. The teenager was also given a concurrent five-month non-parole period for breaching a bond given for stealing a Yamaha motorbike from Western Ranges Motorcycles on November, 19. He was also placed on a 12-month probation order for being a passenger in a stolen Ford Kuga that was driven through the McDonald's drive-thru on December 15. He was given a good-behaviour bond for using a stolen bank card to buy $59.45 worth of food and drinks at the drive-thru. The Kuga was found partially burnt on the Southern Feeder Road about 6am. It was written off but the teen's DNA was found on the straw of a cup in the car. Mr Day said sentences for young offenders have to encourage reform while also taking into account the seriousness of the offences. "I will acknowledge that his childhood has not been simple," Mr Day said. "I'm not surprised that he has difficulty with learning, I'm not surprised that he has difficulty managing his emotions." The boy was not convicted because of his age despite the offences being found proven and penalties being imposed. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/2addd2dc-a470-4dda-b071-4a6af7ada119.jpg/r0_359_4000_2619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg