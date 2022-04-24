news, local-news,

An Orange classic car owner came away with a people's choice win on Saturday despite not entering his vehicle in a car show before. Kiel Bugden brought his 1968 Ford Mustang to the Australian National Field Days Market Day and Car Show at the Borenore Field Days site on Saturday and said he was surprised when he won the trophy. "That was the first time I put the car in a show," he said. Mr Bugden said he's owned the car for years and is a member of the Auto United and Mustang Owners clubs and said he wasn't sure why he won. "There were a few Mustangs there but maybe it was the colour that appealed to people," he said. "There were far more expensive cars than mine [and] definitely more rarer cars than mine." However, he conceded the car was well built with attention to detail and he did a lot of the work himself. Euan and Wilga Coutts also brought their 112-year-old SCAT car to the show ahead of a vintage car rally next week. Mr Coutts said SCAT was an Italian company that made about 500 cars before becoming part of Fiat. He said he and Mrs Coutts owned the 1910 model car for about 20 having purchased it after was involved in a bad crash. "I've always been interested in cars all my life but I only really got into them in the last 30 years," he said. "We're into touring, we go on rallies that go a fair distance in the cars." Although he said original spare parts can no longer be purchased the car is still in good working order. Mr Coutts said the car was sold new in Sydney in 1910 and the first owner had it until the 1920s when it was left to deteriorate before being rebuilt in the 1970s. The couple are members of the Orange Antique Motor Club and will participate in a rally for cars built before 1931. It will take placed around Orange and Cabonne on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. "There's people coming from interstate, there's 120 cars booked in," Mr Coutts said. He said the rally is held in Orange every two years and in smaller communities in the off years. Australian National Field Days chairman Sam Connell said about 30 cars and between 50 and 60 stalls were involved in the one-day event. He said it was the second time the market day has been held at the site with a successful event taking place in December. However, he said it was the first time they've had a car show, which unfortunately clashed with another car show at the Parkes Elvis Festival. The next event at the Borenore site will be a one day field day for people who have bought acreage or a hobby farm and are looking for information on what to do next such as stocking the property. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/18783765-9d45-4381-bc28-af668c0a6195.JPG/r0_322_5568_3468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg