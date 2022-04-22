news, local-news,

Close to 10,000 people are expected to line Summer Street on Monday for the Anzac Day march and to attend the 11am service at the Robertson Park cenotaph in Orange's first "normal" Anzac Day since the beginning of the pandemic. A 6am start for the Dawn Service, half-an-hour later than previous years, will be the only difference to proceedings this year. Serving and ex-services' personnel will assemble at the Memorial Hall from 5.45am and begin the march to the cenotaph at 5.55pm. The Commemoration of the Fallen, a pilgrimage to the Lone Pine Memorial on Lone Pine Avenue, will begin at 8.15am, followed by services at the cemetery and crematorium. Serving and ex-services' personnel will then assemble at the Memorial Hall in Anson Street for the main march, which starts at 10:15am. Royal Australian Navy Commodore Charles Huxtable will lead this year's march, and will also speak at the main service at the cenotaph at Robertson Park, which starts at 11am. Orange Ex-Services' Club will host a luncheon for serving and ex-services personnel and their families following the main service. Two-up will make a return to the Ex-Services' Club from 3pm, held in the Coral Sea Room. The Retreat Service at 5.45 pm will mark the end of the official proceedings. The number of pubs will also host two-up throughout the afternoon, including The Ophir Hotel (1pm-6pm) and Victoria Hotel (2pm-6pm). To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/fd0794b7-7c47-4f4f-a1d1-cb6008f07477.jpg/r0_185_3885_2380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg