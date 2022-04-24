news, local-news,

Volunteers got their hands dirty planting natives trees and grasses in a flood-prone biodiversity zone on Sunday. Fourteen people from Charles Sturt University, Landcare and Orange Field Naturalists got digging at Charles Sturt University's Risky paddock to encourage native birds and wildlife to return to the area on Sunday. Summer Hill Creekcare president Dr Cilla Kinross said it was the last planting day in the area before spring and it was undertaken in a new area closer to Ophir Road near the adjacent creek but not so close the vegetation would be washed away when the creek rises. Volunteers have previously cleared the creek of willows and blackberries and on Sunday they were given buckets containing 10 plants each. The plants included one or two eucalyptus trees, such as black sally along with tea tree, bottle brush, native grasses, sedges, and rushes. "We have a property just up the way and I had a look at what might have been along the creek before it was cleared for grazing," Dr Kinross said. She said she found one tea tree and managed to grow seedlings from it but she also bought some for genetic diversity. Dr Kinross also bought some of the grasses although many were grown from seeds at Charles Sturt University, which owns the biodiversity site. Summer Hill Creekcare vice president Denis Marsh was a founding member of the organisation, along with Dr Kinross and also participated in the planting project. He said in addition to the rehabilitation planting days the members also run educational field days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/c8ba4dc5-49ba-49e1-a302-df26bdf7529c.JPG/r0_343_5184_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg